Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 221.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.71. 702,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,604. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

