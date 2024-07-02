Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,334 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $497,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,632,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 570,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 105,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

