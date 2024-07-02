Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 33,908 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Schneider National worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Schneider National Stock Up 0.4 %

Schneider National stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,076. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

