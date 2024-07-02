Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,158 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 636,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,842,000 after acquiring an additional 133,332 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NBXG stock traded down 0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 12.98. 38,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,654. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 13.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.75.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

