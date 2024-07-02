Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.39. 118,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,625. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

