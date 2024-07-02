Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seaboard worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 115.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth about $661,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 165.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $27.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,132.30. The company had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,955.33 and a 1-year high of $3,862.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

