Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 800,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

