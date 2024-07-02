Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 173,634 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,634 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $71,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 95,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,872. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. Entegris’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

