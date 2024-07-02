Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $73,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.51. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

