1,234,144 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,234,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.60% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,090,000 after buying an additional 1,983,674 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,304,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 289,605 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 1,550,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.