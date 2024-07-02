Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295,330 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $73,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,330,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,467,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,709,000 after purchasing an additional 607,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 411,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 335,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

