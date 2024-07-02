Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,708 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $72,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,654. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,861. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

