Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

