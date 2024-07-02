Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 429,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 59,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,879. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

