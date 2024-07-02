B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $16.72. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 39,369 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -39.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.