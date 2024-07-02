D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.36. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 34,677 shares trading hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

