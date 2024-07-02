GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.66

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.96. GH Research shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 2,286 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

GH Research Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $622.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.86.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in GH Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in GH Research by 53.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its position in GH Research by 80.1% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

