Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.73

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.73 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 29942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.87.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

