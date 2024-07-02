Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 200627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

