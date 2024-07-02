Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.24

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 305317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

