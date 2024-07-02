Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $48,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 469.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.