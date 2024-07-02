Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.33

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 56634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

