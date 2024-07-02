Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Increases By 25.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,657 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 31,159 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

