Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Increases By 25.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSE CEPU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $150.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
