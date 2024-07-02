JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,786,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,201,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 77,860.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

