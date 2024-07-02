Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.79

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 125683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.