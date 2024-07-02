Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Catalent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. 183,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

