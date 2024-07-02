Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 553.0 days.
Hoshizaki Price Performance
Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $34.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.
About Hoshizaki
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hoshizaki
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.