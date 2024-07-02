Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 553.0 days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $34.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

About Hoshizaki

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

