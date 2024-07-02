American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.6 %

AMS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

