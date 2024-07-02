BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,990,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 41,220,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,595,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.75.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 25.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 2,536,966 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458,275 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after acquiring an additional 710,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 1,938.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 334,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 317,763 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.