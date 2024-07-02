Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $283.00 at Truist Financial

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $305.00 to $283.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $234.29. 68,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.84. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

