Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,883 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 10.4% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $41,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. 9,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

