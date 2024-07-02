Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,891 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mativ worth $77,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 562,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 130,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 579.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Mativ by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,367,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MATV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 12,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,371. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.