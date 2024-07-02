Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $77,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 89.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $1,526,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 174.5% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at $661,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,142 shares in the company, valued at $661,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,193,079 shares of company stock worth $141,831,984. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 73,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

