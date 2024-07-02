Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 131,516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $77,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.69. 375,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,576. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

