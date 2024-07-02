Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,246 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $78,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 705 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $63,132.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,601.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,392,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,287 shares of company stock valued at $17,604,403. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NTRA traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.68. 58,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.