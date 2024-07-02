BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $772.42 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for about $62,198.12 or 0.99947907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,967.59362642 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

