Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $82,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 384,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $9,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 68,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.