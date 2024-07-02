Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $85,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.98. 480,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $249.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

