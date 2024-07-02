Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $91,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE RRX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.29. 28,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.