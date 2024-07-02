Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $89,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth $20,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $299.55. 26,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.20 and a 200-day moving average of $291.32. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.97 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total transaction of $2,635,520.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $372,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,359.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,741,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

