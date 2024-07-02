Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $90,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 47.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 79.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KFY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.97. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

