Prom (PROM) Price Tops $6.99 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Prom has a market capitalization of $127.51 million and $1.60 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00011228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.09591749 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,641,761.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

