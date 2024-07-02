Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.33 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $113,380.27 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.12 or 0.99947907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9451318 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $120,329.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

