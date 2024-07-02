SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Hits $740.47 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $740.47 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009516 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.12 or 0.99947907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,393,660 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 1,244,389,322.4207056 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61250604 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $16,849,404.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

