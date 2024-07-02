Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $323.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

