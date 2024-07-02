HFG Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HFG Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 22.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 78.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,876,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.2 %

PEP opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

