Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 204,285 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,721. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

