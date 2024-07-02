Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.51 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $46,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.53. 15,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,313. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

