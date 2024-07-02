Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $92.29 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $92,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 51,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,148,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,890. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.