Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $50.50 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of COKE stock traded up $4.54 on Tuesday, reaching $1,114.54. 2,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,037. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $614.22 and a one year high of $1,134.49. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $966.12 and a 200-day moving average of $897.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.